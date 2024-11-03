Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,900 ($24.64) and last traded at GBX 1,920 ($24.90). Approximately 6,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 72,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,930 ($25.03).

Alpha FX Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,920 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,920. The firm has a market capitalization of £810.18 million and a P/E ratio of 3,200.00.

About Alpha FX Group

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

