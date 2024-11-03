Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.91. 866,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,240. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.42. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39.

In other news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

