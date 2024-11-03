Allen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $165.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.62 and its 200-day moving average is $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

