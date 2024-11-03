Allen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,752 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Allen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Honda Motor accounts for about 1.2% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 1,263.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 15,153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC opened at $30.29 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

