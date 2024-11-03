Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,265 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $97.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $233.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

