Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 195903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.72. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 188.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Air Canada Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

