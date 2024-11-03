AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 14,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 24,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.681 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
