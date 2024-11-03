AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 14,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 24,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.681 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCN Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

