Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives $10.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGEN. William Blair lowered shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Agenus Stock Performance

AGEN stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.37. Agenus has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus will post -10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Agenus by 81.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,477 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 52.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 52.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 123,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

