Afentra (LON:AET) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62). 257,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 804,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.61).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Afentra in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Afentra in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.04) price objective for the company.

Get Afentra alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AET

Afentra Price Performance

About Afentra

The stock has a market capitalization of £107.43 million, a PE ratio of 678.57 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 28.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.34.

(Get Free Report)

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.