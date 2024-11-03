AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,207 shares during the period. AeroVironment makes up 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $43,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank bought a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in AeroVironment by 23.1% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 47.4% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,799.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Baird R W raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.00. 168,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.78 and its 200 day moving average is $188.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 101.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.51 and a 52 week high of $227.18.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

