Acute Investment Advisory LLC Has $18.24 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 10.5% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.98. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

