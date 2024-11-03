9,576 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Latko Wealth Management Ltd.

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average is $76.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

