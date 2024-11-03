7,009 Shares in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Bought by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 76.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4,182.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 496,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 484,571 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DKL stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 147.45% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.83%.

Insider Activity at Delek Logistics Partners

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Sherri Anne Brillon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,887. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $151,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,953.74. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherri Anne Brillon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,887. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,934 shares of company stock valued at $504,348. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

