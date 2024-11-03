603 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Waters by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cfra set a $389.00 price objective on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.58.

NYSE:WAT opened at $387.21 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $241.40 and a twelve month high of $389.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.99 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

