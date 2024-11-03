454 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 74.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $565.00 price target (up from $536.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.92.
Mastercard Stock Up 1.7 %
MA stock opened at $508.08 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $378.48 and a 52 week high of $527.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $469.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
