3,550 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Acquired by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in H&R Block by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 35,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in H&R Block by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 817,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.55%.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,430.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other H&R Block news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $583,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,430.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $639,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,820. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,927 shares of company stock worth $7,517,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

