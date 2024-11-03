3,436 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,436 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.25 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

