3,404 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. TNF LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JHMM opened at $59.70 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.01. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

