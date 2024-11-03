2,456 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

