1,469 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 59.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 19.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 58,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $165.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $169.92.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $124,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,531,882.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,534 shares of company stock worth $26,815,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.