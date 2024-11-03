130,600 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 130,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 286.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 64,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 156,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 46,469 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $724,285.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,285.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

SFBS opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.06 and a 1 year high of $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $256.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hovde Group increased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

