125,911 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Olympus Wealth Management LLC

Olympus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,727,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.9% of Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.29 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
