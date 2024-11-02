ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

