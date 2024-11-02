Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Yum China were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,987 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,073,000 after purchasing an additional 121,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,135,000 after purchasing an additional 836,194 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,394,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,552,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $51.68.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joey Wat bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,637.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

