YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on YPF. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.37.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,463. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,685.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 294,803 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.