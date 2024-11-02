Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.220-4.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion. Xylem also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-$4.24 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.46. 1,925,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,687. Xylem has a twelve month low of $93.86 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

