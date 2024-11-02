Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.57 and last traded at $30.57. Approximately 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 5.04% of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

