WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 12,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 171,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing for biologics industry in the People’s Republic of China, North America, Europe, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Biologics and XDC.

