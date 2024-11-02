Wrapped TRON Hits Market Capitalization of $14.59 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion and $4.54 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,429.46 or 0.99937262 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,416.75 or 0.99918974 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.49226 with 87,422,899,423.48872 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.16734315 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,544,406.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

