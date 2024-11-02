Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $840,131.82

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $12.31 million and $840,131.82 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,083,892 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 270,174,135.5241776 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04610444 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,003,859.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

