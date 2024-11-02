Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,280.42 ($16.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,409 ($18.27). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,366 ($17.71), with a volume of 421,668 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.80) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,285.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,784.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, insider Anthony Radev bought 6,150 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £83,025 ($107,670.86). Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

