Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Bret A. Woodson Sells 12,187 Shares

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $690,271.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $57.11 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 453.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,182,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 484.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 832,187 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3,334.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

