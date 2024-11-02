Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman purchased 5,000 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,128.07. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

