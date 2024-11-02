Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,010.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on WHR

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.