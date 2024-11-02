Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 6th

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1196 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of WABF stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Western Asset Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69.

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

