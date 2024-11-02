WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 580.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. WESCO International comprises about 1.1% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 74.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 860.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 163.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.71.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $188.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average of $167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $998,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,806.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,377,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

