Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.990-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wendy’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.99-$1.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Wendy’s Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. 4,384,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at $256,728,745.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

