Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Takes $383,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $120,948,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 413.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,560 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4,782.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,254,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,919 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,327 shares of company stock worth $16,916,720. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $75.50 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.64 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

