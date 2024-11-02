Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.1% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $985.71 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $623.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1,032.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $940.00 and a 200 day moving average of $850.84.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,511 shares of company stock valued at $55,568,552 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.31.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

