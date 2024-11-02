Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,090 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.31% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $29,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,692,000 after buying an additional 3,461,472 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,295,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,218,000 after buying an additional 1,266,595 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,363,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,290,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,355,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,354,000 after purchasing an additional 975,262 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.37 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.