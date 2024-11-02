Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 65,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,395,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,154,000 after purchasing an additional 84,408 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $22.12 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

