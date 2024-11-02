Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 114.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth $6,888,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 66,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $50.12 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

