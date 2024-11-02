Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 5,935 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

