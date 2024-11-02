Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $219.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $213.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $213.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $162.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $7,146,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.