Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902,109 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 22,784,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826,715 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,986 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after buying an additional 2,621,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at $14,760,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.2 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.