Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Shares Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.20 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 86.20 ($1.12). Approximately 1,351,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 927,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.17).

Warehouse REIT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £366.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.63.

Warehouse REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

