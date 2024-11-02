WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 60,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 296,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Down 9.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.
About WANG & LEE GROUP
WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.
