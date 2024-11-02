Wanchain Market Capitalization Tops $32.15 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $32.15 million and $1.09 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00034897 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,329,351 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.