Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.790-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.0 million-$770.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.5 million. Vontier also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.860-2.920 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Get Vontier alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VNT

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Vontier has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.