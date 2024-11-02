Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.860-2.920 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Vontier also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.79 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NYSE:VNT traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,318. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.83%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

